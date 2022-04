Governor Abbott is coming to South Texas to discuss the end of a pandemic policy that kept asylum seekers from entering the United States.

Abbott will discuss the end of Title 42 at an event in Weslaco scheduled for this afternoon. The governor will be joined by state officials overseeing Operation Lone Star, including Texas DPS Director Steve McCraw.

Critics of the decision to end Title 42 say the decision will lead to a surge in illegal immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border.