Governor Abbott To Speak About Save Our Seniors Program In McAllen Today

Governor Abbott is scheduled to be in South Texas today to talk about the state’s vaccination program for seniors.

The governor and members of his staff will be in McAllen to answer questions about the Save Our Seniors initiative. Abbott announced Tuesday that Hidalgo and Starr counties would be among the 25 Texas counties participating in the program this week.

Save Our Seniors works to increase vaccination numbers for those 65-years-old and older by holding special drive-thru clinics and delivering vaccines to those who are homebound.