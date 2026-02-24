(Austin, TX) — Governor Abbott has ordered increased operations along the southern border to enhance safety following the death of a cartel leader. The governor ordered the Department of Public Safety to ramp up safety and security operations yesterday to prevent any spillover activity following weekend violence in Mexico. DPS will also coordinate with the federal government to monitor security concerns in Mexico. A shelter-in-place for Americans issued by the U.S. Embassy has been lifted in Tamaulipas, but is still in effect in Nuevo Leon and several other Mexican states.