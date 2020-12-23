Governor Gets Vaccine, Texas Hospitalizations Still Soaring

(AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday joined the ranks of governors receiving the COVID-19 vaccine on live television in hopes of assuring the public that the inoculations are safe. Abbott, a Republican, said after getting the vaccine at a hospital in the state capital that federal health officials have urged governors to set an example.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey also received the first dose this week, while other governors have said they’ll wait. Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients are soaring in Texas. On Tuesday state health officials said 10,299 people were hospitalized _ 290 more than the day before.