Hight tide begins at the Light House District ahead of Tropical Storm Beta Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 in Kemah, Texas. (Marie D. De Jesús/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Hight tide begins at the Light House District ahead of Tropical Storm Beta Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 in Kemah, Texas. (Marie D. De Jesús/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Texas Governor Greg Abbot is urging residents to prepare for Tropical Storm Beta.

Abbot issued a disaster declaration today for dozens of counties included Bexar. While the storm is not expected to become a hurricane, it could produce up to 15 inches of rain according to the National Hurricane Center.

Abbott urged Texans to remain vigilant and keep loved ones safe from flooding, storm surge, and other impacts from severe weather.