Governor In State Address: Texas On ‘comeback’ From Pandemic

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, right, takes part in a roundtable discussion on public safety and law enforcement, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

(AP) — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas is on a comeback from a pandemic that has killed more than 35,000 people.

In his State of the State address on Monday night, Abbott laid out a path forward that would put America’s biggest red state on a right turn into contentious issues that have roiled the country over the past year.

He declared calls to “defund the police” an emergency in need of stopping and ordered the GOP majority in the Texas Capitol to prioritize “election integrity.” he did not mention there was no evidence of widespread election fraud during the 2020 election.