Governor Newsom to Ask Legislature to Use Texas Abortion Strategy to Tackle Guns

FILE - In this file photo taken Tuesday April 14, 2020, California Gov. Gavin Newsom discusses an outline for what it will take to lift coronavirus restrictions during a news conference at the Governor's Office of Emergency Services in Rancho Cordova, Calif. President Donald Trump declared that states could “call your own shots” in determining how and when to loosen restrictions on businesses and social gatherings. Clusters of states representing the vast majority of Americans have decided cooperation in dealing with the coronavirus is the better option. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli,File)

Next month, Governor Gavin Newsom wants legislation introduced in the next session of the state legislature to crack down on assault rifles and ghost guns.  Specifically, he wants to use the strategy behind Texas’ abortion law to enable citizens to sue anyone who makes or sells assault rifles and ghost guns in the state.  Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court let stand a Texas law that enables private citizens to sue anyone who aids in an abortion.  Governor Newsom says he wants to empower citizens to help tackle the sale of assault rifles.  As an extra incentive, the governor wants anyone who sues — and wins — to be awarded ten-thousand dollars.

