Governor Orders TX DPS To Assist In Immigration Busts

Governor Abbott is ordering the Texas Department of Public Safety to assist federal agents with immigration enforcement.

Abbott announced on Tuesday that the state police will help the Department of Homeland Security find and arrest illegal immigrants with active criminal warrants.

The governor says more than five-thousand illegal immigrants in Texas currently have active warrants. The governor ordered the Texas National Guard members to deploy to the Rio Grande Valley earlier this week to assist with immigration enforcement efforts.

