Governor Preparing “Quick Response Teams” For End Of Title 42

Governor Abbott is sending “quick response teams” to the southern border in preparation of an expected surge in illegal crossings as Title-42 expires. The governor says the teams are part of his his Operation Lone Star initiative he established two years ago.

A statement from the governor’s office didn’t provide specific details about the quick response teams, but it did say “Operation Lone Star continues to fill the dangerous gaps left by the Biden administration’s refusal to secure the border.”

Title-42, which was enacted during the pandemic to speed up the border-crossing process, is set to expire this Thursday, May 11th.