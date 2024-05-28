Governor Reports FEMA Gives Approval To Seven Counties

Governor Greg Abbott says seven East Texas counties are now able to receive additional grants and other resources. Abbott says FEMA approved the need for emergency work and replacement of disaster-damaged public infrastructure in parts of the state that were hit by severe weather and flooding this month.

Counties that are eligible for FEMA’s Public Assistance program include Harris, Liberty, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity and Walker. An additional 21 Texas counties are awaiting similar approval of their eligibility under the FEMA aid program guidelines.

Multiple counties including Harris and Jasper were approved for individual assistance funding that covers some expenses such as temporary housing, emergency home repairs and help with medical, dental, and funeral expenses caused by the disaster.