Governor Says FEMA Denying Too Many Requests For Assistance

FILE - In this aerial photo, some homes in Breathitt County, Ky., are still surrounded by water Saturday, July 30, 2022, after historic rains flooded many areas of Eastern Kentucky killing multiple people. The mysterious death of a high school athlete who spent days helping his fellow eastern Kentuckians clean up from historic flooding has added a new layer of grief to the tragedy. On Wednesday, Aug. 10, Aaron “Mick” Crawford was counted as the 38th person to die as a result of flash flooding that swept away homes and swallowed communities last month in the Appalachian region. (Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal via AP, File)