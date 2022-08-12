NATIONAL

Governor Says FEMA Denying Too Many Requests For Assistance

Fred Cruz
FILE - In this aerial photo, some homes in Breathitt County, Ky., are still surrounded by water Saturday, July 30, 2022, after historic rains flooded many areas of Eastern Kentucky killing multiple people. The mysterious death of a high school athlete who spent days helping his fellow eastern Kentuckians clean up from historic flooding has added a new layer of grief to the tragedy. On Wednesday, Aug. 10, Aaron “Mick” Crawford was counted as the 38th person to die as a result of flash flooding that swept away homes and swallowed communities last month in the Appalachian region. (Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal via AP, File)

(AP) — Kentucky’s governor says the Federal Emergency Management Agency is denying too many requests for assistance in flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky. Gov. Andy Beshear urged those getting turned down to take their cases directly to agency representatives in the region. Surging waters swept away homes, inundated communities and led to at least 38 deaths. The governor said Thursday that “better outcomes” are needed for more people applying to FEMA for assistance to help them recover from the devastation. A FEMA spokesman says the agency “will get this right.” He says officials are meeting with residents to help with applications and documentation submissions.

 

