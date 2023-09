Governor Abbott is deploying more buses to the border towns of Eagle Pass and El Paso as a way to relieve pressure on the shelters.

In a statement, he says that Texas border towns should not have to shoulder the burden of President Biden’s open border policies.

The buses will move asylum seekers to sanctuary cities. So far, nearly 12-thousand migrants have been moved to Washington, D.C., and 14-thousand have been bussed to New York City.