Governor Tours Areas Hit Hard By Recent Flooding

File photo: An SUV is stranded in a ditch in a stretch of street flooding during a severe storm, Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Spring, Texas. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)

File photo: An SUV is stranded in a ditch in a stretch of street flooding during a severe storm, Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Spring, Texas. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Texas Governor Greg Abbott says residents need to stay alert as the danger from recent flooding is not over. The governor toured the flood-damaged areas of Montgomery County, north of Houston, on Monday.

Abbott has now listed 91 counties in his disaster declaration. In the past week, more than five hundred water rescues were performed statewide. Three people have died as a result of the recent storms, including a Conroe police officer who died in a tornado and two people, including a 4-year-old boy, who drowned in high water. At least 14 million people remain under severe weather alerts Tuesday from North Texas and Oklahoma, through the plains and Midwest.