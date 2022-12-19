Governors Call On Biden To End COVID Declarations

Texas’ Greg Abbott is signing on to a letter calling for President Biden to end a pair of emergency declarations for COVID-19.

A group of more than two dozen governors including Abbott and Florida’s Ron DeSantis is asking the President to end both the national emergency and public health emergency declared during the pandemic.

The group said the country has come a long way since the start of the pandemic and the Public Health Emergency is having a negative impact on states. The governors are requesting the national and public health emergencies to end in April.