Governors’ Immigrant-Busing Strategy Hits Home For Mayors

FILE - A group of Brazilian migrants make their way around a gap in the U.S.-Mexico border in Yuma, Ariz., seeking asylum in the U.S. after crossing over from Mexico, June 8, 2021. Two Republican border-state governors who are investing billions of dollars on immigration enforcement and hours at the podium blasting the Biden administration policies have found two unlikely allies: Democratic mayors Muriel Bowser of Washington, D.C., and Eric Adams of New York. The mayors' recent overtures for federal aid is a response to Texas and Arizona busing migrants away from the border, a months-old practice that has been long on political theater and short on practical impact. (AP Photo/Eugene Garcia, File)

(AP) — Two Republican border-state governors who are investing billions of dollars on immigration enforcement have found indirect support from the Democratic mayors of Washington and New York.

The mayors’ recent overtures for federal aid is a response to Texas and Arizona busing migrants away from the border. It’s a months-old practice that has been long on political theater and short on practical impact.

The mayors want compensation for bused migrants. New York Mayor Eric Adams has said incorrectly that the two states are paying migrants to go to his city.