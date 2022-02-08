NATIONAL

Governors In 4 States Plan For End To School Mask Mandates

Fred CruzBy 21 views
0
FILE - Students line up to enter Christa McAuliffe School in Jersey City, N.J., April 29, 2021. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will end a statewide mask mandate to protect against COVID-19 in schools and child care centers, his office said Monday, Feb 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

(AP) — The governors of four states have announced plans to lift statewide mask requirements in schools a month or two from now. They cited the rapid easing of COVID-19’s omicron surge. The decisions in Connecticut, Delaware, New Jersey and Oregon were announced Monday as state and local governments grapple with which COVID-19 restrictions to jettison and which ones to keep in place. The changes also come amid a growing sense that the virus is never going to go away and Americans need to find a way to coexist with it. The four states are among a dozen with mask mandates in schools.

 

Fred Cruz

Biden Threatens: No Gas Pipeline If Russia Invades Ukraine

Previous article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL