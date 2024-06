South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham is pushing back against Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville’s recent comments on Ukraine.

Tuberville recently claimed Russian President Vladimir Putin “doesn’t want” Ukraine and just wants to make sure U.S. weapons don’t end up on the Russian border.

Graham on CBS New’s “Face the Nation” disputed the claim, arguing Putin is a megalomaniac who wants to recreate the Russian empire. Graham called Tuberville’s position an “outlier” in the Republican party.