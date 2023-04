FILE - Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in Tuscaloosa, Ala., March 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed, File)

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham says allowing an abortion pill to be sent by mail is going “too far.” Graham said on CNN’s State of the Union that four doctor’s visits were required when the FDA first approved mifepristone in 2000.

A Texas judge suspended FDA approval of the pill earlier in the month, which would have halted sales of the drug. The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday paused the ruling and the abortion pill remains available.