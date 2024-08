South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham is speaking out against the prisoner exchange between the U.S. and Russia negotiated last week.

In an interview with “Fox News Sunday,” Graham claimed the deal “absolutely helps” Russian President Vladimir Putin. He argued the swap encourages U.S. adversaries to arrest Americans.

The prisoner swap this week freed multiple Americans held in Russian captivity, including Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and former Marine Paul Whelan.