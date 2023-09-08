Graham Speaks On GA Grand Jury Report

FILE - Senate Judiciary Oversight Committee Ranking Member Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a hearing to examine Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act and related surveillance authorities, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. A special grand jury that aided a Georgia election subversion probe that ultimately ended up indicting Donald Trump and 18 others had recommended charging many more people, including South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, two former senators from Georgia and Michael Flynn, according to a report released Friday, Sept. 8. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham says he did nothing wrong in questioning the 2020 election results. He told reporters Friday he only asked legitimate questions about how the election was conducted in Georgia.

This comes after it was revealed the Fulton County special grand jury recommended, but never charged Graham in the election interference case. Prosecutors had cited phone calls Graham made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger following former President Trump’s election loss.

Trump and 18 others were indicted on felony racketeering and conspiracy counts in Georgia last month.