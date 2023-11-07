TEXAS

Granbury City Council Candidate Arrested For Child Porn Possession

jsalinasBy 129 views
0

A Granbury city council candidate is charged with possession of child pornography. Police arrested 44-year-old Brad Benson on Monday.

Benson is running for Place 4 on the Granbury City Council in today’s election. He’s also the Deputy Fire Marshal of the Granbury Volunteer Fire Department and the owner of a small business. Benson faces two counts of possession of child porn.

The Republican Party of Hood County said that if the charges are true, “there is no way the party would ever condone such activity.”

TxDOT To Spend $640M+ In Federal Anti-Emissions Funds On Highway Projects

Previous article

The Supreme Court Seems Likely To Preserve A Gun Law That Protects Domestic Violence Victims

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS