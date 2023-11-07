Granbury City Council Candidate Arrested For Child Porn Possession

A Granbury city council candidate is charged with possession of child pornography. Police arrested 44-year-old Brad Benson on Monday.

Benson is running for Place 4 on the Granbury City Council in today’s election. He’s also the Deputy Fire Marshal of the Granbury Volunteer Fire Department and the owner of a small business. Benson faces two counts of possession of child porn.

The Republican Party of Hood County said that if the charges are true, “there is no way the party would ever condone such activity.”