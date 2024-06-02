Grand Jury Clears Pickup Driver In Death Of Bike-Riding Boy In Pharr

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A Hidalgo County grand jury has declined to indict the driver of a pickup truck who struck and killed a Pharr boy riding his bike. The panel determined late last week there was not enough evidence to warrant criminal charges in the death of 8-year-old Caleb Ramirez.

The grand jury had reviewed the Pharr police crash report from the April 26th incident, including video from doorbell cameras, which showed a GMC Sierra driving out of an apartment complex parking lot and turning east onto East Eller Street. The truck struck the boy as he pedaled across the street from his home. The 17-year-old pickup driver was, however, cited for driving without a license