Grand Jury Indicts Mother Of 6-Year-Old Who Shot Teacher

(AP) — A grand jury in Virginia has indicted the mother of a 6-year-old boy who shot his teacher. Prosecutor Howard Gwynn said in a news release that a grand jury sitting in Newport News on Monday charged the boy’s 25-year-old mother with felony child neglect and a misdemeanor charge of endangering a child by reckless storage of a firearm.

The Associated Press isn’t naming the mother to shield the identity of her son. The boy shot his first-grade teacher, Abby Zwerner, on Jan. 6 inside her classroom at Richneck Elementary School.

Police say the boy’s mother legally purchased the gun. Her attorney has said the gun was secured on a top shelf in her closet and had a trigger lock.