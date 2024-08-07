Grand Jury Indicts Truck Driver

File photo: First responders work the scene of a deadly crash after a school bus carrying prekindergarten students collided with a concrete truck Friday, March 22, 2024, in Bastrop, Texas. (KVUE via AP)

The truck driver accused of causing a deadly school bus accident has now been indicted by a Bastrop County Grand Jury.

Jerry Hernandez has been in the Bastrop County jail since the accident in March, when his concrete truck drifted over the center line of State Highway 21 and collided with a Hayes Consolidated ISD bus and another car.

A five-year old student and the driver of the second vehicle died in the crash. The Grand Jury Wednesday issued two counts of criminally negligent homicide and two counts of manslaughter.