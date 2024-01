A man who shot and killed a robber at a southwest Houston tacqueria a year ago will face no charges.

A Harris County grand jury no-billed the shooter on Wednesday. The man was eating at El Ranchito on South Gessner near Bellaire on January 5th when 30-year-old Eric Washington came in and robbed several customers. Security video captured the customer shooting and killing Washington, who was armed with a toy gun.

The grand jury took up the case following a Houston Police Department investigation.