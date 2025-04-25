Grand Jury No-Bills Suspect In Deadly 2018 Apartment Fire

A Hays County grand jury is no-billing the suspect in a deadly 2018 apartment fire in San Marcos. Police arrested Jacobe Ferguson in 2023 on a charge of arson causing bodily injury.

The grand jury declined to indict Ferguson on Wednesday because of insufficient evidence. The fire damaged two apartment buildings and killed five people, four of whom were current or former students at Texas State University.

Ferguson was also a TSU student at the time. The grand jury encouraged police to continue its investigation of the fire.