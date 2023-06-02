Grand Jury Reportedly Hearing Evidence In Subway Chokehold Case

A Manhattan grand jury reportedly has the case of a Marine veteran accused of manslaughter for choking a man to death on a New York City subway train.

Sources tell ABC News the grand jury is hearing evidence in the case against Daniel Penny. He is accused of second degree manslaughter in the chokehold death of Jordan Neely on May 1st. Penny might testify in the case.

Penny and some witnesses argue that Neely, who had mental health challenges, was acting unruly and threatening riders before Penny applied the chokehold.