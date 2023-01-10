Grand Jury To Consider Case Of Man Who Fatally Shot Robber At Taqueria

A Harris County grand jury will consider the case of a man who fatally shot an armed robber at a southwest Houston taco shop last week.

On Monday, police questioned the 46-year-old customer after his attorney contacted investigators on Sunday and made an appointment.

The customer’s identity hasn’t been released, and he isn’t facing charges at this time. He shot and killed 30-year-old Eric Washington last Thursday night as Washington used a toy gun to rob customers at the Ranchito #4 Taqueria on Gessner near Bellaire.