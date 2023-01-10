TEXAS

Grand Jury To Consider Case Of Man Who Fatally Shot Robber At Taqueria

jsalinasBy 14 views
0
YouTube Video Screen Capture

A Harris County grand jury will consider the case of a man who fatally shot an armed robber at a southwest Houston taco shop last week.

On Monday, police questioned the 46-year-old customer after his attorney contacted investigators on Sunday and made an appointment.

The customer’s identity hasn’t been released, and he isn’t facing charges at this time. He shot and killed 30-year-old Eric Washington last Thursday night as Washington used a toy gun to rob customers at the Ranchito #4 Taqueria on Gessner near Bellaire.

State Senate Continues Ban On Reporters In Current Legislative Session

Previous article

DPD Reports Drop In Violent Crime For Second Straight Year

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS