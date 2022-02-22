Grand Opening Held For South Texas Ecotourism Center

A new recreational and educational facility that showcases the native ecosystems of the Rio Grande Valley is now officially open. Local, state, and federal officials gathered in Laguna Vista Tuesday to cut the ribbon to the South Texas Ecotourism Center.

The 10-acre indoor-outdoor facility was built to draw tourists from across the country to view the fauna and flora that are unique to the Rio Grande Valley. The facility also offers educational opportunities for local students through a state-approved nature and ecotourism curriculum.

The $12 million Ecotourism Center is the product of a voter-approved measure that funds it through a portion of Cameron County’s hotel and vehicle rental taxes. The facility sits along Highway 100 in Laguna Vista.