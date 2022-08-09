Grandfather, Grandkids Among 4 Dead In Texas Golf Cart Crash

This booking photo provided by the Galveston Police Department on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, shows Miguel Espinoza. Four people riding in a golf cart were killed — including two juveniles — when an allegedly intoxicated man driving an SUV ran a stop sign at an intersection in Southeast Texas, police said. Espinoza, 45, has been charged with four counts of intoxication manslaughter in the Saturday crash. (Galveston Police Department via AP)

(AP) — Authorities in Texas say a grandfather, two of his grandchildren and a niece were the four people killed in a weekend collision involving a golf cart in the island resort area of Galveston.

Authorities say an SUV driver accused of being intoxicated ran a stop sign and crashed into a pickup truck, which then collided with the golf cart carrying six people.

Police on Monday identified the four people killed as 49-year-old Felipe Bentancur; his niece, 25-year-old Destiny Uvalle; and two grandchildren, 4-year-old Kaisyn Bentancur and 14-year-old Brailyn Cantu. Two others on the golf cart were critically injured.

The driver of the SUV is charged with four counts of intoxication manslaughter and remains jailed.