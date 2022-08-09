Grandfather, Grandkids Among 4 Dead In Texas Golf Cart Crash

(AP) — Authorities in Texas say a grandfather, two of his grandchildren and a niece were the four people killed in a weekend collision involving a golf cart in the island resort area of Galveston.
Authorities say an SUV driver accused of being intoxicated ran a stop sign and crashed into a pickup truck, which then collided with the golf cart carrying six people.
Police on Monday identified the four people killed as 49-year-old Felipe Bentancur; his niece, 25-year-old Destiny Uvalle; and two grandchildren, 4-year-old Kaisyn Bentancur and 14-year-old Brailyn Cantu. Two others on the golf cart were critically injured.
The driver of the SUV is charged with four counts of intoxication manslaughter and remains jailed.