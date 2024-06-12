Grandson: President Carter No Longer Awake Every Day

The grandson of President Jimmy Carter says he is no longer awake every day in hospice care.

In a recent interview with Southern Living magazine, Jason Carter said his grandfather is “experiencing the world as best he can.” Jason said he visited the 39th president and told him he tells people he doesn’t know how he’s doing when he’s asked about him. He said President Carter “kind of smiled and he said ‘I don’t know, myself.'”

President Carter is nearing his 16th month in hospice care after entering in February of last year.