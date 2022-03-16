Grant Competition Open For Disaster Recovery Funds Related To 2018, 2019 Valley Floods

Tens of millions more dollars are being made available to help the Valley recover from the massive flooding that destroyed thousands of homes and businesses during the summertime storms that struck in 2018 and 2019.

The Texas General Land Office has opened an application period for more than $81 million in federal disaster recovery funds for infrastructure projects. According to the GLO, the infrastructure repairs must contribute to the restoration of housing.

Hidalgo and Cameron counties are eligible to apply for the infrastructure grants that are available for the 2018 flood damage. Hidalgo, Cameron, and Willacy counties can apply for the funds related to the 2019 flooding.