Grants Available To Local Tourism Firms To Help Recover COVID Losses

Story by: TIM SULLIVAN

Tourism-related businesses in the Valley that lost money due to the coronavirus pandemic will be able to apply for grants to help make up for their losses.

$180 million has been set aside for the Texas Travel Industry Recovery Grant Program, and grants of up to $20,000 will be provided to tourism and travel-related businesses and organizations that can prove they qualify.

Applicants must provide documents showing how COVID-19 had a negative economic impact on their business. The grants are available to charter air, bus, and boat companies, sightseeing companies, campgrounds, breweries and wineries, and convention and visitors bureaus.

The grant program will begin taking applications Wednesday, and the process will remain open until the funds are dispersed.