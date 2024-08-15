Graphic Photos Of Teen Victim Presented In Willacy County Man’s Murder Trial

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Prosecution testimony continues in the murder trial of one of three Willacy County family members charged in the torture-killing of a 13-year-old boy.

So far this week, prosecutors have called to the stand the victim’s special education teacher, a forensic nurse who examined the boy just before he died, and the pathologist who conducted the autopsy on the teenager. The teen’s younger siblings and a cousin have also testified. In addition, prosecutors have shown the Cameron County jury graphic photos of the victim showing him to be bruised and severely malnourished.

39-year-old Ruben Gonzalez Cordoba is charged for his alleged role in the death of 13-year-old Jerry Harrison. Prosecutors are working to show that he’d been beaten, sexually assaulted, and starved prior to his death in January 2021.

Also charged are Gonzalez’s girlfriend, who is the boy’s grandmother, along with the boy’s mother. The two women will face trial at a later date.