‘Great danger’: Couple Sentenced In Submarine Secrets Case

FILE - These booking photos released Oct. 9, 2021, by the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority show Diana Toebbe, left, and Jonathan Toebbe. A judge cited the “great danger” that the Navy engineer and his wife placed on the United States in sentencing them to lengthy prison terms Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, for a plot to sell secrets about nuclear-submarines to what they thought was a foreign government. (West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority via AP, File)

(AP) — A Navy engineer and his wife have been given lengthy prison terms for a plot to sell secrets about nuclear submarines. Jonathan Toebbe received a sentence of more than 19 years in a West Virginia federal court Wednesday while his wife, Diana, received a longer sentence, 22 years. She received an enhanced sentence after the judge disclosed that Diana Toebbe tried to send her husband two letters from jail. Prosecutors say Jonathan Toebbe abused his access to top-secret government information and sold details about submarines. The person he believed was a representative of a foreign government actually was an undercover FBI agent. His wife admitted acting as a lookout.