Passengers wade through high water after evacuating a bus stuck in a flooded underpass in southern Athens, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. Storms have been battering the Greek capital and other parts of southern Greece, causing traffic disruption and some road closures. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

(AP) — Severe storms have swept across Greece, flooding hundreds of homes in Athens and prompting evacuations on an island ravaged by summer wildfires.

Rescuers were also preparing Thursday to use helicopters to pull stranded people from rooftops in flooded and remote areas on the island of Corfu. Civil Protection Minister Christos Stylianides described the storm as “a dangerous weather phenomenon” On the island of Evia, at least three areas hit by the wildfires in August were being evacuated.