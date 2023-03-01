Greek Transport Minister Resigns Over Train Crash; 36 Dead

(AP) — Rescuers searched through flattened, burned-out carriages for survivors and bodies after a passenger train and a freight train crashed head-on in central Greece overnight, killing at least 36 people and injuring scores. Transport Minister Kostas Karamanlis resigned Wednesday, saying he felt it was his “duty” to step down.

The cause of the crash near the Vale of Tempe, about 380 kilometers (235 miles) north of Athens, was not immediately clear, but the stationmaster in the nearby city of Larissa was arrested.

Survivors said the impact threw several passengers through the windows of train cars and some had to break windows to escape.