Greek Wildfire Abates But Hundreds Of Firefighters Battle On

Flames and smoke comes out from the window of a house during a wildfire in Thea area some 60 kilometers (37 miles) northwest of Athens, Greece, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. A major wildfire northwest of the Greek capital devoured large tracts of pine forest for a third day and threatened a large village as hundreds of firefighters, assisted by water-dropping planes and helicopters, battled the flames Wednesday. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Flames and smoke comes out from the window of a house during a wildfire in Thea area some 60 kilometers (37 miles) northwest of Athens, Greece, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. A major wildfire northwest of the Greek capital devoured large tracts of pine forest for a third day and threatened a large village as hundreds of firefighters, assisted by water-dropping planes and helicopters, battled the flames Wednesday. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

(AP) — A major wildfire that has ravaged a pine forest and burned homes northwest of the Greek capital appears somewhat abated, although hundreds of firefighters are still working to fully contain the blaze.

The fire near the village of Vilia, about 60 kilometers from Athens, broke out on Monday, one of hundreds of wildfires that have burned across Greece this month. By Friday evening 461 firefighters, including 143 from Poland, 166 vehicles, 10 water-dropping planes and 18 helicopters were fighting the blaze, the fire department said.

Greece’s wildfires come in the wake of the country’s worst heat wave in about three decades that left shrubland and forests parched.