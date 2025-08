(Houston, TX) — The Trump administration is rolling back an Obama-era report that claimed greenhouse gases pose a threat to humans. Experts are doubtful that it will lead the changes.

Professor Ed Hirs at the University of Houston says that, to producers, methane is money, so they don’t want any of it released into the environment. But others say the rollback has a deeper message. EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin described the move as “driving a dagger into the heart of the climate change religion.”