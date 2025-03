File photo: Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, is removed from the chamber as President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (Win McNamee/Pool Photo via AP)

Texas Congressman Al Green’s outburst during President Trump’s address has earned him a both a censure and a challenger in his next election. But political analyst Bill Miller says the Houston-area Democrat is still the favorite. He says that unseating an incumbent is hard, even if they come with some political baggage.

It was announced this week that Mayra Guillén is entering the race. She is the older sister of Army Specialist Vanessa Guillén, who was killed at Fort Cavazos back in 2020.