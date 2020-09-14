Green Party Demands Wisconsin Supreme Court Ruling On Access

(AP) – The Green Party’s candidates for president and vice president are demanding that that Wisconsin Supreme Court rule immediately to have them placed on the state’s ballot.

The state’s highest court on Thursday ordered a halt to the mailing of all absentee ballots while it considers a legal challenge brought by Green presidential candidate Howie Hawkins and his running mate Angela Walker.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission deadlocked twice on whether they should be placed on the ballot. Hawkins says the court should rule Monday to have him put on the ballot. Rapper Kanye West is also suing to be put on the Wisconsin ballot.