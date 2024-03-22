Greene Files Motion To Vacate Speaker Johnson

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene is pushing to oust Speaker Mike Johnson from power.

Greene filed a motion to vacate Johnson from the speakership over his support of a more than one-trillion dollar government spending bill. Greene and a group of conservatives are opposed to the bill due to a lack of spending cuts.

Greene Friday morning accused Johnson of giving too much to Democrats during negotiations. The motion to vacate is the same procedural maneuver that led to the ouster of former Speaker Kevin McCarthy.