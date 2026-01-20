DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — The annual meeting of The World Economic Forum attracts corporate executives, academics, philanthropists and media to the Swiss Alps town of Davos for dialogue, debate and deal-making.

The Geneva-based think tank first hosted the event in 1971 with the goal to improve European management. Beginning Tuesday, 850 CEOs and chairs of the world’s top companies are expected to be among 3,000 participants from 130 countries in the Alpine resort through Friday.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s third visit to Davos as president comes as U.S. allies worry about his ambition to take over Greenland, Latin America grapples with his efforts to reap Venezuela’s oil and business leaders and lawmakers at home express concerns about his hardball tactics toward Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.