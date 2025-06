It’s looking like another long, hot Texas summer. But the operator of the state’s power grid was told this week that the risk of rolling brown-outs is very low.

Kristi Hobbs with the Electric Reliability Council says that a lot has changed since last summer.

The state, she says, has added about ten-thousand megawatts of power, mostly from solar and batteries. She told the ERCOT board that the chance of a emergency this summer is less than one-percent.