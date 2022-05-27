Grieving Husband Dies After Wife Is Slain In Texas Rampage

The family of a fourth grade teacher was already reeling from her death in the school shooting that targeted her classroom in Uvalde, Texas. Then, just two days after Irma Garcia was killed, her grieving husband collapsed and died at home from a heart attack. That’s according to a family member who spoke to The New York Times. Joe Garcia was 50. He dropped off flowers at his wife’s memorial on Thursday morning and returned home, where he “pretty much just fell over” and died, according to his nephew John Martinez. The couple was married for 24 years and had four children.