Grisly Truck Crash Kills 2 In Rural Cameron County

An investigation continues into Monday morning’s fiery truck crash that claimed the lives two men near Bayview. The men were heading east on FM 510 at around 6:45 when their 2007 Toyota Tundra veered off the road, smashed into a tree, and exploded in flames.

Killed were 31-year-old Eric Gonzalez who was driving, and his passenger 24-year-old Roberto Quezada. The accident happened near Share 28 Road just west of Bayview. DPS investigators are working to learn what caused the truck to leave the road.

