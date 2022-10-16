Ground Broken For First-In-Valley Cancer Care Center

Ground has been broken for a facility that officials promise will be a game changer for the treatment of cancer patients in the Rio Grande Valley.

Officials with UTRGV Health and local and state elected officials gathered in McAllen Friday for the ceremony marking the start of construction on the $150 million UTRGV Cancer and Surgery Center.

The center will provide cancer treatment and surgical services that patients previously have had to get outside of the Valley. In addition, oncology advisory services will be provided by the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

The 144,000 square-foot facility will be part of the UTRGV Academic Medical Campus situated within the 495 Commerce Center Development in McAllen.