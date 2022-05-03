Ground Broken For New Business Park Near Anzalduas Bridge

A new business park inside a new master-plan community in south Mission is expected to be ready for business as early as October.

Ground was broken Monday on the 175-acre Sharyland Business Park that’ll be part of the 3,400-acre El Milagro community being developed by Killam Development. The business park going up just west of Anzalduas International Bridge is aimed at attracting manufacturing, distribution, cold storage, and logistics facilities.

Monday’s groundbreaking brought elected leaders from the city of Mission and Hidalgo County together with officials from Laredo-based Killam Development and the federal Economic Development Administration, which pitched in a $3 million dollar grant to help fund the $3.7 million dollar business park.