Ground Broken For New Facilities For McAllen Parks, Transit Departments

McAllen city officials gathered Tuesday to break ground on two new facilities – one for the Parks and Recreation Department and one for the Transit Department.

The Parks and Rec Department is getting a new Administration Office and Maintenance Warehouse. Also, a new Transfer Station for Metro McAllen will be built on the site. The transit facility will include Metro McAllen bus berths, and space for bus parking and bus maintenance. Both facilities are being built at North 23rd Street and Trophy Drive.

The total cost of the projects is almost $13 million dollars – $5.1 million for the Parks and Rec buildings, being funded by a 2018 Certificate of Obligation, while the $7.8 million Metro McAllen bus Transfer Station is funded through the Texas Transportation Department and Federal Transit Administration.