Ground Broken For New Medical Development Center For Starr County

Ground has been broken on a DHR Health medical facility in Starr County that will bring first-time resources to one of the most medically underserved areas of Texas.

Local and state leaders gathered with officials with DHR Health on a 40-acre site in Rio Grande City to announce the new medical development center. The center will contain a research facility, a medical laboratory, a residency program, and medical offices – all of which officials say will result in a higher level of health care for Starr County residents.

The medical center is paid for mostly through a bill that provided more than 16.5 million dollars in funding.